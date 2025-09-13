Plano Library programs for September

Nancy Kick (left) of Plano and Lucy Gardner of Sandwich work on a crochet project during a session of the Knit and Crochet Group at the Plano Community Library District. (Sandy Bressner)

Adult Programs

Adult ProgramsTo register for adult programs call 630-552-2009.

Technology Help Desk

Saturday, Sept. 20 - Joshua Carlson, noon. - 2 p.m.

A free drop-in opportunity to meet with a tech expert. Get help with questions you may have about your computer, cell phone, tablet, or e-reader. Please bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required.

Painting with Petite Palette - Fox Contemplates Complements

Monday, Sept. 22, 6 to 8 p.m.

An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Each month will feature a different painting, which will be announced closer to the class date. Open to high school students and adults. $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Understanding Credit

Tuesday, Sept 23 , 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Learn what a credit score is, how it’s calculated, and how to start building credit. Presented by Credit Union 1. No registration required.

Writers’ Group

Thursdays: September 25 & October 9, 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Come join other writers to discuss your work. In person or Zoom. Open to adults and high school students. Location: Meeting Room Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 | Passcode: 048559 No registration required.

Yoga with Jen

Fridays: October 3, 10, 17, 24, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Certified instructor Jen Penn leads this welcoming, no-pressure class. Each week will feature a full practice, incorporating breath, movement, and relaxation. Bring your own mat or use one of the library’s. All skill levels welcome. Open to adults. Registration for each class is separate—register to come to one, a few, or all of them. Location: Meeting Room.

New Life for Old BagsSaturday, October 11, 10:30 a.m. – noonHelp turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for individuals experiencing homelessness. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room.

Knit and Crochet Group – In Person

Every Monday, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Location: Diana Hastings Board Room No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group – Zoom

Every Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Zoom meeting ID: 954 9105 6267 | Passcode: 297254 No registration required.

Kids’ Programs

To register for kids’ programs call 630-552-2025.

Explore DNA Ages 6 - 8

Tuesday, September 30, 4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

What makes you...you? Your genes! Genes are the code in each of the cells in your body that decide your different traits: hair color, eye color, height, and more! Join us to create your own DNA bracelet by answering questions about what makes you unique,

Explore DNA Ages 9 - 12

Tuesday, September 30, 5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.What is DNA? Have you ever seen a DNA helix? You might already know that organisms have DNA to guide their individual traits, but do you know how DNA is formed? Join us to learn about genes and what nucleotides are. Then use candy to build your own DNA model.

Create Art with Petite Palette — Mummified- ages 6 - 10Thursday, October 2, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.For independent children ages 6–10, without an adult. An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Registration required for each program. $5.00 fee must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2025 to register. Location: Meeting Room.

Create Art with Petite Palette — Nightmare Before Christmas - ages 10 - 18Thursday, October 2, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.For independent children ages 10–18, without an adult. An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Registration required for each program. $5.00 fee must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2025 to register. Location: Meeting Room.

BookwormsTuesday, October 7

5:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

-OR-

6:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

Join us for a fun story, healthy snacks, a craft or art activity, and picking out interesting books to read. For independent students in grades K-3, without an adult. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register. Registration for each class is separate—register to come to one, a few, or all of them.

Rhyme TimeWednesdays: October 8, 15, 22, 2910:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

-OR-6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

For children birth to 36 months, accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Location: Meeting Room. This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program.

Cuentos y Cantos

jueves, 9, 16, 23, 30 de octubre

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

-O-

6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m

Para bebés hasta los 5 años, con un adulto. Se requiere inscripción. Locación: Kids’ Program Room. Canciones, movimiento, y cuentos. Todo en Español con Maribel Cecenas.