Oswego planning commissioners continue to reject housing project as being too dense

The Oswego Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended against approval of the plans for the Jade Estates residential development (Provided by village of Oswego)

Oswego planning and zoning commissioners have again rejected a housing development for being too dense even after the developer shaved off 14 units from a proposed 66-unit housing development.

The 52-unit Jade Estates of Oswego development is proposed on 8 acres on the southwest corner of Wolf’s Crossing and Douglas roads in what currently is unincorporated Kendall County.

Units 1-12, located on the south side of the proposed Garnet Lane, would consist of three four-unit townhouses. Units 13-52 are traditional duplexes, according to the plans. The project would have a density of 6.5 dwelling units per acre, village planner Jeff Lind told commissioners.

At the Sep. 4 Planning and Zoning Commission, commissioners recommended against approval of the plans. Village trustees will now review their recommendation.

Commissioners previously voiced concerns about the project’s density and the potential for two high-density developments to be located next to each other. The project is proposed west of the Avanterra subdivision, a 148-unit development that features homes one to four bedrooms in size.

Residents at the Sept. 4 meeting also voiced concerns about the project’s density and loss of green space. Oswego resident Daniel Fograse also said the project was also not architecturally cohesive with the community.

“It’s congested,” he said in addressing commissioners. “For me, I don’t think it’s appealing at all. How many more developments do we need in this community that are side by side?”

At the May 27 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees approved an annexation agreement for Jade Estates and rezoned the land from single-family use to multi-family use.

Projades CEO Ram Prashantha said the project caters to empty nesters with features like first floor main bedrooms.

“There is high demand for having a bedroom on the first floor,” he told commissioners. “We did a similar project in Lake Zurich and it has worked out very well for us.”

Plan Commissioner Chair Charlie Pajor asked if the development would be age restricted or age targeted.

“No,” Prashantha replied. He said such housing could appeal to a multi-generational household.

Projades LLC has built housing developments in other communities such as Naperville, Crystal Lake, Schaumburg, Darien, Buffalo Grove and Lake Zurich.