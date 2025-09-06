‘A game-changer’ – Yorkville getting new baseball and softball training facility

The Reds Baseball & Softball Academy in Yorkville is expected to be finished by the end of the year. (Contributed)

A new baseball and softball training facility coming to Yorkville is being called a “game-changer” for the community by city officials.

The Reds Baseball & Softball Academy is described as a state-of-the-art 21,000-square-foot facility, offering comprehensive training and development programs for athletes aged 8U to 18U.

The construction crew broke ground on the facility, located at 801 Prairie Pointe Drive, in July and are anticipated to finish by the end of the year.

“By equipping young athletes with the skills and resources needed to excel, the facility is poised to have a lasting positive impact on the community,” the Yorkville economic development committee states in city documents. “It aims to elevate the performance of both baseball and softball high school teams, fostering both individual and team success.”

The facility is offering public programs like coaching and player clinics, cage and turf rents, and winter programs.

“(It) will not only nurture athletic talent but also instill values of dedication, teamwork and discipline, creating a legacy of excellence for generations to come,” the committee states.

You can learn more about the Reds Baseball Academy by visiting, redsbaseballacademy.com/.