Yorkville police officer and fireman presented Lifesaving Award by the city

Members of the Yorkville Police Department and the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, join Mayor John Purcell is presenting "Lifesaving Awards" to Officer Tim Kolowski (third to right) and Bristol Kendall fireman Kaleb Dhuse (second to right) at the Aug. 26 city council meeting at City Hall. (Joey Weslo)

Following the rescue of a man suffering cardiac arrest at the Yorkville downtown boat launch earlier this summer, a Yorkville police officer, a local fireman, and a civilian were awarded Lifesaving Awards by the city.

Certificates were presented to Yorkville Police Department Officer Tim Kolowski and Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District fireman Kaleb Dhuse by Yorkville Mayor John Purcell and city council during the Aug. 26 meeting. Civilian James Stepien was also awarded for the rescue.

With members from the police department and fire district in attendance, the men were applauded for their life saving efforts.

To learn more about their heroic efforts and how to act in a similar situation, read our July article below.

‘Difference between life and death’: Bristol Kendall Chief said fast action saved man in Yorkville