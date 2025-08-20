Yorkville Police Department hires Army veteran bringing force up to full staff

The Yorkville Police Department's newest hire, David Diaz, is administered the oath of office by Yorkville Mayor John Purcell on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. (Joey Weslo)

With the hiring of their newest officer, the Yorkville Police Department has reached their fully authorized staff size of 34 people.

Chief James Jensen welcomed David Diaz to the force, who took the oath of office registered by Mayor John Purcell at the Aug. 12 city council meeting.

Diaz has lived in Yorkville with his family since 2014 after growing up in Chicago. He earned a bachelors and masters degree in business administration from Post University in Connecticut.

From 2007-2019, Diaz served in the U.S. Army. He earned the title of sergeant and worked in geographic information services (GIS) while serving in Afghanistan. For the last five years of his service, Diaz was an army recruiter.

When reading Diaz’s character testimonies, Jensen said the department’s newest hire is a great addition to the force.

“Diaz is a problem solver, communicates very well and his work product is outstanding,” Jensen said when discussing his report at the meeting. “He will make a great police officer because of his compassion and his passion to serve others.”

Diaz is heading to the police academy in Macon County and will then be with the Yorkville Police Department under the field training officer program for 20 weeks. Jensen said Diaz will likely be assigned to night shifts.

“From everything I’ve read in his background and through our personal conversations, (Diaz) will be an amazing asset to our department,” he said.