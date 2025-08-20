Yorkville Library hosts upcoming Mommy and Me yoga sessions

Bond with your little one while exploring yoga, based on your favorite children’s books at the Yorkville Library.

Two Mommy and Me yoga sessions will be held at 10:30 a.m.on Wednesday, Sept. 3 and Tuesday, Sept. 16.

This class includes simple breathing work, playful yoga poses, songs, games, and story time. Participants will use their imagination while increasing strength, flexibility, and balance.

Register for your spot on the Yorkville Public Library’s website. The library is located at 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville.