Oswego history tour to explore village’s downtown past

In the early 1900s, downtown Oswego businesses were oriented toward serving the surrounding farming area, and were located in many buildings that still exist today. The Oswegoland Heritage Association and the Little White School Museum will host a “Oswego History Tour – Downtown,” starting at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. (Photo provided by Roger Matile)

Residents can take a step back in time later this month during the “Oswego History Tour – Downtown,” hosted by the Oswegoland Heritage Association and the Little White School Museum.

The guided walking tour will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, in front of the Oswego Public Library, 32 W. Jefferson St., and will follow Main Street south from Jefferson Street to Washington Street before returning to the library.

Participants will learn about historic landmarks, the types of businesses that appeared when Oswego was newly incorporated, the impact of major fires on the community and how the downtown district has transformed over the decades.

The cost is $5, and preregistration is required due to limited space. To register, call the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010. Proceeds benefit the Little White School Museum’s operations.

The Little White School Museum is a joint project of the nonprofit Oswegoland Heritage Association and the Oswegoland Park District.

For more information, visit www.littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.