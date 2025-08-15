Resident calls for protest of Yorkville’s ordinance fining, jailing homeless persons

Yorkville Mayor John Purcell (left) introduces an ordinance to fine and possibly imprison any individuals experiencing homelessness on public spaces. The ordinance was proposed by City Administrator Bart Olson (right) and unanimously approved by the city council with little discussion. (Joey Weslo)

After Yorkville passed a city ordinance criminalizing homelessness in town, with “public camping” punishable by fines and possible imprisonment, some angry Yorkville residents are pushing back.

While the ordinance states action against the homeless “nuisance” is necessary to combat public health and safety concerns, including recent instances of public disruption and vandalism, resident Alicia Castillo said she and like-minded residents will show City Hall what a real “nuisance” is.

Castillo is organizing a tent-camping protest outside City Hall beginning Friday morning. She’s pledging to remain outside City Hall until enough people join her petition to persuade city council to repeal the ordinance.

“Research shows criminalizing homelessness or fining homeless people simply exacerbates the problem,” Castillo said. “People don’t refuse services that are accessible. The problem isn’t that these people are refusing services so they deserve to be incarcerated. The problem is how do we make social services more accessible to people in need.”

Castillo said the issue is one that has touched her own family. She said it has disheartened her seeing Yorkville explode in population over the past few years, with what she described as one unaffordable housing development after another.

“I never thought I was going to have to be an advocate for homeless rights in my own hometown,” Castillo said. “I’m currently living in an apartment too small for my family because I can’t afford a home in the place I was raised. The more social services that are cut, the more homeless people we’re going to see, especially with all the new housing developments in town.”

City Hall in Yorkville houses city council meetings every other Tuesday night. The building is also home to the Yorkville Police Department. (John Etheredge)

City council passed the ordinance with a 6-0 vote with little discussion during its Aug. 13 meeting. Little advance notice was given to the public and zero public comments were made during the meeting.

The ordinance enables law enforcement to fine individuals for sleeping in their cars overnight, camping on public property, sleeping on benches, using a blanket or sleeping bag, or constructing any type of living shelter.

Law enforcement will be specifically addressing individuals “public camping” on a public sidewalk, street, alley, lane, any public right-of-way, park, bench, under bridges or viaducts, or any other publicly-owned property.

Individuals’ property will be seized by law enforcement for a minimum of 30 days, with the city maintaining the right to retain any items for evidence.

After a 24-hour notice period, fines for a first offense begin at $75, climbing up to $750 for a fifth offense. A sixth offense may result in possible incarceration for up to six months with a misdemeanor charge.

City administrator Bart Olson said several public complaints, ranging from harassment of people, to threats, trespassing and vandalism, have been made about four homeless individuals in town. He said the Yorkville Police Department offered social services to them but each person declined.

At least 25 other Illinois communities have adopted similar ordinances, most spurred by the Supreme Court ruling in June 2024, stating banning people from sleeping or camping in public spaces does not violate the person’s constitutional protections against “cruel and unusual punishment.”

The Trump administration is currently advocating for fining or jailing the homeless in Washington D.C. who refuse social services.

Castillo said she has a change.org petition and a paper petition that people can sign at the camp-in protest at City Hall over the weekend, The petition instructs city council to repeal the ordinance.

Castillo said she invites all residents to join her at the next city council meeting on Aug. 26 at City Hall.

“It’s important for us to go to city council and have them hear our voices,” Castillo said. “The way this was handled, it was almost explicitly done so our voices wouldn’t be heard. If that wasn’t their intention, it certainly was the impact. Yorkville needs to solidify our morals and ethics in this time. If we’re not firm on finding solutions to these problems in a humane and ethical way, then we’re not going to make it as a city.”

Castillo’s sentiments are echoing throughout the state.

The proposed Illinois House Bill 1429 would amend the Bill of Rights for the Homeless Act to prevent local governments from creating ordinances or giving fines or criminal penalties to unsheltered homelessness for occupying or engaging in life-sustaining activities on public property.