Skechers shoe store opens its doors in Oswego

Skechers, 3066 U.S. Route 34 in the Oswego Commons shopping center. had a soft opening on Aug. 7 and will hold a grand opening at 10 a.m. Aug. 8, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

Another new business has opened its doors in Oswego.

Skechers had a soft opening on Thursday and will hold a grand opening at 10 a.m. Friday.

It is located in a 13,000-square-foot space that formerly housed a Petco store at 3066 U.S. Route 34 in the Oswego Commons shopping center.

Skechers is one of the world’s largest sneaker brands. Last year, Skechers saw almost $9 billion in sales, marking a record year for the company, according to its website. There are more than 5,000 Skechers stores around the world.

Skechers joins other new businesses that have opened in Oswego recently, including Candy Cloud, which sells a variety of beverage options along with other items. It is located at 2832 U.S. Route 34, Oswego, next to BIBIBOP Asian Grill.

Scott Bedows and his wife, AmyCarol, operate the store with his brother, Kevin. They also opened a Candy Cloud store in DeKalb in May.

In addition, Nori Sushi & Grill recently opened in the space at 2756 U.S. Route 34 that formerly housed Code Ninjas. It is located in the Gerry Centennial Plaza.

Nori Sushi & Grill is a casual Japanese restaurant specializing in sushi and hibachi fare as well as ramen. It also has locations in Aurora, Wheaton and Wisconsin.