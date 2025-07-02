Smiles abound during soft opening for Candy Cloud store in Oswego

Candy Cloud owner Scott Bedows, left, takes an order from Oswego Fire Protection District Lt. Kris Kearns, right, during the store's soft opening on Tuesday, July 1. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego Fire Protection District Lt. Kris Kearns was all smiles after taking a sip from a plant-based caffeine drink at the new Candy Cloud store in Oswego.

“It is refreshing,” Kearns said. “This is a great little spot. It’s going to be a great addition to the community.”

Kearns attended a soft opening Tuesday for Candy Cloud, which sells a variety of beverage options along with other items. It is located at 2832 U.S. Route 34, Oswego, next to BIBIBOP Asian Grill.

Candy Cloud will have its grand opening from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 2. The first 50 customers will receive $10 in Candy Cloud Cash for their next visit.

Scott Bedows and his wife, AmyCarol, operate the store with his brother, Kevin. They also opened a Candy Cloud store in DeKalb in May.

Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty, right, and Angie Hibben, president/chief executive officer of the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce, left, attended Candy Cloud's soft opening on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The Chamber of Commerce also hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new store, located at 2832 U.S. Route 34, Oswego, next to BIBIBOP Asian Grill. (Eric Schelkopf)

In addition, they operate a store in Wisconsin. Scott Bedows was happy with the turnout during the soft opening.

“We are extremely excited about how many people came and the support from the community,” he said. “We’re excited to be here as part of the community. We couldn’t be happier.”

He likes the fact that it is a family operation.

Customers filled Candy Cloud in Oswego on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 during a soft opening for the store. (Eric Schelkopf)

“We were looking for an opportunity to do something as a family,” Scott Bedows said. “Our kids are also involved. Some of our kids work in the stores and support us behind the scenes as well.”

Their most popular drink is the strawberry lemonade. Candy Cloud also sells drinks that are only available for a limited time.

“Every month, we do three unique drinks that are only available for that month,” he said.

Candy Cloud founders Alex and Paityn Edwards started the company in 2019 with a small cotton candy cart and opened their first store a few years later. They launched a franchise program in 2022.

Candy Cloud’s coffee is crafted using its signature Candy Cloud bean, which is roasted in Rockford by Fire Department Coffee.

BIBIBOP Asian Grill opened in August 2024. The restaurant chain is known for its commitment to health and well-being. Along with using only fresh ingredients, all of its food options are gluten free.