10-year-old boy killed after being struck by vehicle while walking in Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department confirmed a 10-year-old boy died from his injuries following being struck by a vehicle while walking across U.S. Route 30 in Montgomery. (Shaw Local News Network)

A 10-year-old Montgomery boy died after being struck by a vehicle while walking across U.S. Route 30 in Montgomery on July 31, officials confirmed Monday.

Vincente Poban, 10, was killed after he was hit by a small SUV at 7:57 p.m. on July 31 near the intersection of Route 30 and Horseman Trail, according to a news release from the Montgomery Police Department. Route 30 between Horseman Trail and Orchard Road was closed for several hours, police said.

A police investigation determined Poban was struck by a vehicle traveling west on Route 30. Poban was crossing the street north from a local business in the 1900 block of Baseline Road, according to police.

Paramedics took Poban to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora. Shortly after arrival, medics airlifted the boy, in critical condition, to Loyola University Medical Center. Poban died from his injuries in the early morning hours of Aug. 2.

Officials with the Montgomery Police Department extended condolences to the boy’s loved ones and family.

“(We) would like to take a moment to remind of the importance of vehicle and pedestrian safety,” police said in the release. “It is essential, regardless of your age, to always be aware of your surroundings, use crosswalks, look both ways and exercise caution when walking at any time of day, especially in the evening.”

Police also thanked the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team, Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Kane County OEM, and the first responders of the Montgomery and Countryside Fire Protection District for their swift response to the fatal crash.

Police said Monday that the crash was not a hit-and-run, and the driver is cooperating with authorities. No criminal charges or citations have been issued as of Monday, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Montgomery police invite any person who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and assist authorities, according to the release.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Montgomery Investigation Division at 331-212-9059 or investigations@ci.montgomery.il.us.