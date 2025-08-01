Juvenile struck by vehicle while crossing Route 30 in Montgomery

U.S. Route 30 in Montgomery was temporarily closed Thursday night while local law enforcement investigated the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. (Shaw Local File Photo)

A juvenile suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle while walking across U.S. Route 30 in Montgomery on Thursday night.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital, according to a post by the Montgomery Police Department.

Route 30 was temporarily closed while the Montgomery Police Department Investigations Unit and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the scene.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, according to the post.

“Out of respect for those involved and their families, no further information will be released at this time,” the police said in the post. “We thank the community for their patience and our partner agencies for their support during this response.”