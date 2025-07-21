Oswegoland Park District working to rehabilitate former Esporta Fitness center

The Oswegoland Park District is moving ahead with plans to reopen the long-vacant Esporta Fitness center following the district’s recent purchase of the building. (Eric Schelkopf)

At the July 17 Oswegoland Park Board meeting, commissioners approved a contract with Dewberry Architects, Inc. for phase one design consulting services for the rehabilitation of the facility at 201 Ogden Falls Boulevard in Oswego.

The contract is for an estimated amount of $126,000, plus reimbursable expenses as per the contract.

“The facility had been closed for a number of years and the regular maintenance and security of the facility was not kept up very well,” Oswegoland Park District Deputy Executive Director Chad Feldotto, who also is the district’s director of parks and planning, told Park Board commissioners at the meeting. “Thus, we have a lot of work ahead, just to get the building to a point where we can open and maintain it appropriately.”

In addition, commissioners approved a $15,000 contract with Leopardo Companies, Inc. for pre-construction management services for facility improvement projects.

The plan is to reopen the building in late spring/early summer next year. The building was built in 2008.

Oswegoland Park District leaders are viewing the district’s recent acquisition of the long-vacant Esporta Fitness center in Oswego as a way to provide more recreational opportunities – including the district’s first indoor swimming pool.

“I would say the thing that the district is most excited about is having our first indoor pool and being able to activate that,” Feldotto said. “To be able to offer swim lessons all year round will be an amazing amenity for our programming.”

Currently, the Park District operates two outdoor pools – the Civic Center Aquatic Pool and Winrock Pool.

Esporta Fitness closed its doors Oct. 16, 2023. LA Fitness operates Esporta Fitness centers.

The Park District bought the 45,000-square-foot building for $2.55 million.

The project will be funded through the district’s accumulated resources and non-referendum bonding authority.

Along with swim lessons, other planned uses for the building include small group classes, athletic activities and other indoor activities designed to serve residents of all ages.