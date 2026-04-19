Minooka senior Zane Caves named Rotary Club Student of the Month of April

Zane Caves, a Minooka Community High School senior, has been named the Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club “Student of the Month” for April.

Caves maintains a 3.1 grade-point average and has played football, basketball, and baseball for all four years of high school. He also plays travel baseball for the Cangelosi Sparks and is committed to play baseball at Michigan State University.

Brad Kunz, a teacher and football coach who nominated Caves, praised his character and work ethic. “Zane is an all-conference athlete in three sports,” Kunz said. “His positive attitude working with our REACH students is contagious. To see a Division-1 baseball commit playing ultimate frisbee with REACH students and having as much fun with them as he does shows the great things ahead for Zane.”

Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club “Student of the Month” for April. (Photo Provided By Minooka Community High School)

Caves believes community service strengthens neighborhoods. “Service to the community bonds people together and makes our community stronger,” he said. “High school students influence their environment every day by being respectful, including others, volunteering at food drives, coaching younger kids, and helping at local events.”

Zane Caves, son of Rebecca Mateski and Ron Caves of Minooka, plans to major in business at Michigan State and aspires to play Major League Baseball.