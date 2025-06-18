Plano Methodist Church holds campfires, opens registration for Vacation Bible School

Members from the Plano Methodist Church gathered around the campfire in the church parking lot on June 6. Highlights from the evening were roasting hot dogs, enjoying s’mores, and great fellowship.

Vacation Bible School

The theme for vacation Bible school is “Meet the Disciples” and will be held from 9 a.m. to noon from July 8 through July 11 for preschool through seventh grade.

Register at www.planomethodist.org. Donations are $10 for each child and includes a t-shirt and refreshments. For more information, call Plano Methodist Church on 630-552-3700.