Proposed senior living community development downsized in Yorkville

An 8.29-acre site, pictured in blue, located within the Heartland Meadows West area of the Kendall Marketplace in Yorkville, is being planned for the development of a senior living community. (Provided by the City of Yorkville)

After Yorkville city officials expressed concern about the density of the project, a proposed senior living community development in Yorkville is being downsized.

Marker, Inc., the developer of the proposed Heartland Meadows West, is requesting final plat approval from the city for their proposal which now contains a total of 20-single family residential lots, designed for the 55-and-older crowd. This scales down the initial proposal of 28-single family homes.

The 8.3-acre site is located on Blackberry Shore Lane, between Northland Land and Cannonball Trail, in the Kendall Marketplace area.

The site will also contain four commercial outlots, according to city documents.

Since first entering into agreement with the city in January, 2024, Marker Inc. has sought reduced roadway setback requirements. City officials debated the density impacts the development would have on the surrounding area.

The developers previously requested the Yorkville School District 115 to waive $60,000 worth of impact fees intended to offset increased costs the higher student population from new developments brings to the district.

The school district, facing a capacity crisis within its classrooms, has not granted the waiver request. Available space within the aging school buildings across the district has become an issue as the rapidly increasing student population has outpaced their schools’ sizes and building spaces.

The developers argue that because their 20 single-family homes are age-restricted to those 55-and-older, their development will have no impact on the district’s student body. The potential waiver of the fee would not affect how the development pays property taxes that help fund the school district.

Scheduling for new public discussions during city meetings on the development final plat proposal have not been released yet.