May 15, 2025
Plano 88 board appoints a familiar face to serve a 2-year term

Seat was vacant after no candidate filed during April election

By Joey Weslo
Plano High School

Plano High School (Photo provided by Plano School District 88)

In April the voters spoke. In May the Plano 88 board spoke.

The Plano School District 88 Board appointed Mike Jernigan to fill a two-year term that was left vacant after no candidate ran during the April 1 consolidated election.

The board previously issued a statement to the pubic saying they were searching for a candidate to serve the remainder of the term. The board was seeking a candidate with knowledge of the board’s recent business and happenings within the district.

Jernigan was sworn-in at the May 12 board meeting.

Jernigan had been a board member since 2015. He was one of six candidates who competed for three seats for a full four-year term on the seven-member board. Jernigan finished outside the top three.

He was appointed in February, 2024 to fill a one-year unexpired vacancy on the board until April, 2025.

His next term expires in April, 2027.

Jernigan is the owner of Bur Oak Group, Inc., a landscaping company.