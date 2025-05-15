Plano 88 board appoints a familiar face to serve a 2-year term

In April the voters spoke. In May the Plano 88 board spoke.

The Plano School District 88 Board appointed Mike Jernigan to fill a two-year term that was left vacant after no candidate ran during the April 1 consolidated election.

The board previously issued a statement to the pubic saying they were searching for a candidate to serve the remainder of the term. The board was seeking a candidate with knowledge of the board’s recent business and happenings within the district.

(Photo Provided By Plano School District 88)

Jernigan was sworn-in at the May 12 board meeting.

Jernigan had been a board member since 2015. He was one of six candidates who competed for three seats for a full four-year term on the seven-member board. Jernigan finished outside the top three.

He was appointed in February, 2024 to fill a one-year unexpired vacancy on the board until April, 2025.

His next term expires in April, 2027.

Jernigan is the owner of Bur Oak Group, Inc., a landscaping company.