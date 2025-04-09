Plano District 88 seeking candidate to fill unfinished term on school board

The Plano School District 88 is seeking candidates to fill a vacancy on the board. The chosen candidate will serve a two-year term. (Photo provided by Plano School District 88)

Plano School District 88 is seeking candidates to fill a vacancy on the board to serve the remainder of a two-year term.

Letters of interest are being accepted via mail or delivery until 3 p.m. April 30. Letters must be delivered to the district administration office located at 800 S. Hale St. in Plano, next to the Plano Middle School.

The chosen candidate will serve until the school board election in April 2027.

To be eligible to serve, the candidate is required to be by the date of the appointment, a citizen of the U.S., at least 18 years old and a resident of the state of Illinois and the school district for at least one year. Candidates also must be a registered voter.

Candidates with knowledge of the board’s policies regarding general duties and responsibilities are preferred. You can learn more about the board’s policies by visiting plano88.org.

Candidates should also read the Illinois Association of School Boards pamphlet regarding the roles of the school board. The pamphlet is located at iasb.com/pdf/YourSchoolBoardandYou.pdf. You can read further about their resources at iasb.com/memberships-and0divisions/school-board-elections.

For more information, candidates can contact the school board secretary Kim Velazquez at 630-552-8978.