President, incumbent, and newcomer set to claim seats on Plano 88 board

The Plano School District 88 board is set to maintain its president, welcome back a familiar face and embrace a new one following the tallying of mail-in-ballots. (Sandy Bressner)

With all ballots counted, the Plano School District 88 board is set to maintain its president, welcome back a familiar face and embrace a new one.

The updated voting totals include mail-in ballots postmarked on Election Day on April 1, but had until Tuesday to arrive. The vote tallies will become official next week after canvassing takes place.

According to results from the Kendall County Clerk’s Office current board president Tim Campbell is the top vote getter with 504 votes.

The other two candidates set to claim seats include newcomer Charles Schneider with 320 votes and incumbent Chad Martin, who received 307.

The race featured three open seats and a field of six candidates.

Incumbent Mike Jernigan sits outside the top three with 248 votes. Shelia Schimandle Tricarico received 281 votes and James Ward received 226 votes.

Campbell said he was humbled to be elected again by the voters.

Schneider said he was happy that each candidate discussed their platforms in a positive manner throughout the election, and he is ready to get to work for the students with the rest of the board.