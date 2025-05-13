Yorkville considering using $569K in cash to add pickleball, parking to parks

(File photo) The Yorkville Parks Department is considering completely re-designing three parks, including the baseball diamond at Van Emmon Park. Pictured, softball players play at Beecher Park. (Provided by the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Dep.)

With more than a half-million dollars flowing into Yorkville’s parks and recreation coffers over the next few years, the city is exploring which parks should undergo upgrades.

Park district staffers are examining Van Emmon Park’s baseball field, Fox Hill East Park and Caledonia Park to see what upgrades are of best use of the funds and which will bring the greatest usefulness to the community.

The $569,173 is coming from the city’s Land Cash funds, which residential developers pay into to help the city preserve opens space for public parks and schools. The larger the development, the more the developers must donate land or cash to the city.

Following public feedback of severe traffic congestion and unsafe conditions for kids, staffers are considering removing the baseball field at Van Emmon Park and completely redesigning the area.

Staff beleive the park’s location along a busy road, with several houses located in the area, makes the spot less than than ideal to hold large volumes of parking cars and families for attending baseball games.

The city would like to avoid public parking along the busy Van Emmon Street. A potential site plan draws up installing two pickleball courts, adult fitness equipment, a playground, and new trails throughout the park, according to city documents.

Staffers argue while a baseball field would be lost, the new site would provided greater usefulness for the Timber Ridge subdivision, with a fully accessible park, and playground with complete amenities, including a new park shelter.

Park staff sees another opportunity to use the funds to add a new pickleball court at Fox Hill East Park. Pickleball has been exploding in popularity across the community, with several community members asking about installing more courts.

A new design for the park also includes expansion of the current small basketball court into a full-sized outdoor arena.

The department is further exploring expanding the soccer fields at Caledonia Park.

There currently is a practice field at the park, with very minimal parking available. This all will change when the new Parks and Public Works facility is built in Fall 2026, providing significant parking spaces for teams and families to use for attending soccer matches.

The department will be analyzing each of the three park’s potential upgrades at their upcoming meeting on May 15.