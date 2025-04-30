Plano 88 board keeps president, chooses leadership roles

(File photo) Tim Campbell was reelected to the position of president on Plano School District 88's board of education. Pictured, Campbell speaks at a previous board meeting. (Shea Lazansky)

Following the swearing-in of a fresh face to the Plano School District 88 board, the seven-member body reselected its president as a sign of confidence in the direction of the district.

After the oaths of office by newcomer Charles Schneider, returning incumbent Chad Martin, and returning board president Tim Campbell, the board selected members for the leadership roles.

Campbell was reelected by the board to the position of board president.

Kyle Klatt was elected by the board as the new vice president, replacing last term’s Jim Ward.

The board chose Kim Velazquez to return as secretary, and Denise Secor as treasurer.

To fill a vacancy, a seventh member of the board will likely be appointed in early May.

The board’s next gathering will be for an academic committee meeting on May 7.