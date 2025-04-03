Plano 88 board election has likely win for current president, newcomer

With all precincts reporting, the Plano School District 88 board is poised to maintain its president, welcome back a familiar face and embrace a new one. (Photo provided by Plano School District 88)

If results hold, the Plano School District 88 board is poised to maintain its president, welcome back a familiar face and embrace a new one.

Unofficial results from the Kendall County Clerk’s Office have current board president Tim Campbell as the top vote getter with 480 votes.

The other two candidates in the lead include newcomer Charles Schneider with 305 votes and incumbent Chad Martin, who received 293.

The race featured three open seats and a field of six candidates.

Incumbent Mike Jernigan currently missed out on the top three picks, with 240 votes (13.39%).

The other two candidates currently missing out on the top three picks include, Shelia Schimandle Tricarico and James Ward.