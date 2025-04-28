Influx of projects has Yorkville tweaking Comprehensive Plan

Several parcels of Yorkville have been rezoned from agricultural and residential to industrial manufacturing to permit data center developments. If approved, Project Cardinal will be a 1,037 acre data center campus. Another proposal, Project Steel would be a nearby 540 acre data center campus. The CyrusOne data center project has already been approved by city officials. (Provided By The City of Yorkville)

With an influx of industrial projects on the horizon, Yorkville is holding public hearings to discuss the Comprehensive Plan changes to accommodate some of them.

The current Comprehensive Plan the city seeks to amend was approved in 2016. The plan contains zoning for the town’s properties and color codes the future land use designations that help guide future decision making.

“It is important to make these changes to ensure the plan is consistent with the approved use or current built environment and is not interpreted incorrectly within the planning horizon,” city documents state.

The development projects inspiring the amendments have already been approved and rezoned by city council. Amending the Comprehensive Plan makes the decisions congruent with the direction of the types of development the city desires to maintain or pursue.

Of the 11 approved projects, five include rezoning from either agricultural or residential to industrial manufacturing. Most of these are for approved data center plans: the Kelaka/Green Door Capital data center project, the DMYF, LLLP – Daniels Malinksi data center project, and the Hamman – Kelaka, LLC data center project.

Three of the approved projects involve solar farms, including the New Leaf Energy Solar Farm, the Nexamp solar farm, and the Corneils Road solar farm.

Two significant projects rezoned commercial are the incoming Costco Wholesale Warehouse and the new Fox Valley Family YMCA development.

“The Comprehensive Plan land use map is a guide to future development and zoning decisions, but it is also meant to be adjusted when circumstances warrant a change in planning direction in a given area of the city,” city documents state.

Several future development plans, including new massive data center development proposals, like Project Cardinal and Project Steel may involve further amendments to the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

The public hearings will be held at the Economic Development Committee meeting at 6 p.m. on May 6, and at the Planning and Zoning Commission at 7 p.m. on May 14. Both hearings are at City Hall. A final approval vote is scheduled for the June 10 City Council meeting.