Fox Valley Family YMCA monitoring federal uncertainties amid $16M expansion

Students Bea (left) and Olivia build towers at the Fox Valley YMCA Central Branch’s Early Learning Academy in Plano. The non-profit organization is expanding its services at both the Plano and Sandwich locations while closely monitoring how access to federal grants could impact their youth development and social responsibility programs. (Sandy Bressner)

In times like these, the Fox Valley Family YMCA’s CEO Chris Shue wants to ensure the Y provides open doors for everyone to find their sense of community.

It’s an exciting time for the non-profit organization, with concrete is being poured at their $16 million new East Branch facility in Bristol just outside of Yorkville, and investments are being made at their Plano and Sandwich locations. With the expanding services, Shue said they are keeping a close eye on Washington and any federal funding uncertainties.

“We are in the process of engaging our community in a comprehensive campaign to launch substantial improvements and investments in the Central Branch in Plano and the West Branch in Sandwich,” Shue said. “It will not only improve and modernize those facilities, but more importantly, continue allowing our facilities to be places where people can share time together as a community.”

Eva Espino reads a story to some of her students at the Fox Valley YMCA Central Branch’s Early Learning Academy in Plano. (Sandy Bressner)

The Fox Valley Family YMCA serves more than 8,600 community members annually at the Plano and Sandwich facilities, offering programs from fitness health and wellness and youth athletics to early learning programs for children and families.

Shue said their educational development programs help provide essential services for the community, especially given the high public need for accessible, affordable, and high-quality childcare. He said while uncertainty regarding federal grants has not immediately impacted the organization, they must be careful navigating their planned expanded services.

“I’m mostly concerned about the youth development and social responsibility portions of our organization,” Shue said. “There’s a lot of federally funded grants supporting youth development activities, teaching social responsibility and how to become good stewards of our environment and communities. Access to these sorts of federal grants is becoming more in question, and that has a direct impact on our ability to offer programs. It unfortunately impacts our ability to serve the most vulnerable among us.”

He said the organization is thankful to have a strong philanthropic community and state support. Shue said the uncertainty with federal grants gives him some pause, but the organization will continue pursing more integrated social services within their community programming.

In a similar light, Shue said while the construction timeline of the 59,700 square foot East Branch facility has not been impacted, they are closely monitoring the project. Steel for the project has already been delivered. The construction’s first phase, which includes a multi-purpose gymnasium with an indoor track, a fitness center, social gathering areas, and a kids playground zone, is expected to be completed by October, 2025.

“One of the things we are watching is the cost,” Shue said. “With any trade issues or tariffs, especially around construction materials, it has given us some pause to make sure we can maintain the costs and keep the budget in-tact.”

After completion of the first phase, the facility is undergoing another $10-12 million in construction to add an olympic-sized swimming pool with stadium seating, and a day care center featuring youth development programming.

One of Fox Valley Family’s YMCA’s expanding programs is the ‘Just Ball’ pick-up basketball events. Every Friday, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00, sixth through twelfth graders play in full-court games with pizza and a gym monitor provided. (Photo Provided By The Fox Valley Family YMCA)

“I’m most excited about creating welcoming spaces, places that are rooted in equity and inclusion,” Shue said. “We welcome all ages and backgrounds, in a place where our community can feel seen and be heard, and ultimately feel that they belong. Our community is stronger when we’re working together, creating these places that can bring people together.”

Shue said it has been rewarding seeing how their programming and services make impacts across generations.

“When we create spaces where people see each other as people, not only do you improve your health and wellness, you also help to build communities,” Shue said.

To learn more about the Fox Valley Family YMCA’s programs and services, such as their “Just Ball” youth basketball events, visit their website, foxvalleyymca.org.