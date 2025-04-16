Newcomers set to claim two seats on Yorkville 115’s board

Candidates for Yorkville 115 Board of Education pitched their platforms at a community forum at Congregational United Church of Christ in Yorkville. (From left) Joseph Rand, Julie Hart, incumbent Michael Knoll, Molly Gerke, and Jeanette Norman. Both Rand and Hart are set to take seats on the board. (Joey Weslo)

With all ballots counted, newcomers Joseph Rand and Julie Hart are set for their first terms for the Yorkville School District 115 board.

The candidates ran for the two seats in a field of five candidates that also included Michael Knoll, Molly Gerke and Jeannette Norman.

Both incumbent Leslie Smogor and incumbent Shawn Schumacher were reelected after running unopposed for their Bristol township seats.

The vote tallies will become official next week after canvassing takes place. The updated voting totals include mail-in ballots.

According to results from the Kendall County Clerk’s Office Hart received 2,191 votes and Rand received 2,073.

Knoll trailed with 1,581 votes, followed by Gerke with 1,241, and Norman with 507 votes.

Following the election, Rand said with his six years serving as the music booster president, he developed a passion working with the students and teachers.

Hart said she is ready to prioritize providing the students a decent place to learn while helping the district navigate the federal funding freezes and the issues resulting from large population growth in the Yorkville community.