Yorkville waging war against weeds along along Fox River downtown

(file photo) The city of Yorkville is considering investing $42k over three years to manage weedy growth along the downtown riverfront island and canoe chute, and the areas making up the 'Hydraulic District.' Pictured, volunteers help clean up the downtown's riverbanks on the "It's Our Fox River Day" community cleanup event. (Photo provided by The Conservation Foundation)

With Yorkville’s rejuvenation of the downtown Hydraulic District, the city is upping their war against the pernicious weeds and overgrowth crowding the area’s style.

The city is considering investing $42,150 over three years to tame the unsightly weeds and trees that thrive in the soil along the river, including the riverfront island and canoe chute, according to city documents.

The contracted landscaping company, ENCAP of DeKalb, will also be tasked to manage vegetation growth within the old FS property that the city purchased last year in the heart of the downtown district along with the Van Emmon Activity Center parking lot hillside.

The city is planning to completely re-design the downtown Hydraulic District, a plan that involves upgrading building facades, installing a band shell and community green space, and crafting decorative lighting, arches, and paved walkways.

The first year of ENCAP’s work will involve an intensive treatment and clean-up plan to manage weedy growth in the area to make it more accessible and inviting for community members and visitors.

The city’s public works and parks department used to manage vegetation growth in the area, but ENCAP’s expertise was sought because of the special application required near the ecologically sensitive body of water.

The contract will be considered by the public works department on April 15 before being passed on for approval by city council.