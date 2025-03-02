Plano launching large downtown revitalization project

City officials are investing in a downtown revitalization program in Plano. The project involves installing aesthetic streetscape elements, improving sidewalk and roadways, and installing a bike path connecting to Plano Middle School. (Eric Schelkopf)

The city of Plano is reinvesting in their downtown with changes they hope will benefit generations to come.

The Main Street Project involves complete upgrades from Ben Street to Hale Street in a large section of the downtown’s most popular area for residents and visitors. The improvements include upgrading the area’s aesthetics with streetscape elements, like brick pavers, benches and planters, landscaped islands and ornamental lighting.

City officials also plan on improving the area’s accessibility through safety and usability upgrades.

The construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in the spring of 2028, pending grant approvals for underground infrastructure upgrades, like sewer and water. The city intends for the project to be funded by 80% federal and state grants and 20% local funds.

The village already has procured $1.1 million in federal funding for the construction, according to city documents. City officials authorized $136,273 for engineering costs in January. along with an additional $484,00 in improvements for the Hale Street resurfacing and reconstruction project.

Karl Tisberger, Plano’s street department superintendent, said the project follows some of the desires community members have shared with city officials.

“We are hoping to start shedding a light on the downtown area and start bringing in more foot traffic to the area,” Tisberger said. “Residents can expect a new paved surface and sidewalk reconfigurations. We’re really looking to give the downtown a fresh, updated look.”

The project will replace sidewalks along the west side of Hale Street and install corner ramps at the intersections that are ADA compliant, according to city documents. The plans also call for replacing the curbs and gutters along Hale Street that currently are “in a state of disrepair.”

The project also will potentially create an extended bicycle path that will fully connect the pathway from Route 34 to Plano Middle School.

Another goal of the project is to create a larger barrier between the popular Plano Amtrak Train Station Depot parking lots and the traffic along Main Street. The new road and walkway configurations will enhance safety and traveler accessibility, according to city documents.

City officials have applied for two additional grants for the project, the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant and the Rebuild Downtowns & Main Streets Program grant. Both applications for funding still are pending.