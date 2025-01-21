Construction to begin on Yorkville’s first QuikTrip convenience store

Construction is about to begin on the first-ever QuikTrip gas and convenience store in Yorkville. QuikTrip Corporation is a regional convenience store retailer with more than 900 stores in 14 states. (Maribeth Wilson)

Construction is scheduled to begin shortly on a new QuikTrip gas station convenience store on the northeast corner of Route 47 and Route 71 in Yorkville.

The QuikTrip will be the first to open in Yorkville. Necessary demolition construction work is scheduled to begin with a tentative opening later this year. QuikTrips currently are found in 14 states around the country.

Ali Bukhres, a Yorkville-resident and the project manager, previously said that the property will feature 16 gasoline fueling stations with a 5,312-square foot convenience store.

City Council previously approved the site plan and a special use ordinance for the project. They also rezoned the property to allow the development.

City officials have previously said that a smaller property parcel may be developed in the future as a car washing station.

Before construction can begin, a gas line, which currently is located in an Illinois Department of Transportation right-of-way, must be relocated.

The site will feature a turn-in access lane from Route 47 and another on Route 71.