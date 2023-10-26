Yorkville aldermen OK QuikTrip gas station, convenience store

QuikTrip Corporation is planning to develop a gas station and convenience store at the northeast corner of routes 47 and 71 in Yorkville opening early in 2025. (Maribeth Wilson)

YORKVILLE – Motorists will have a new location to find fuel, snacks and other items when a QuikTrip gas station and convenience store opens at the northeast corner of routes 47 and 71 in Yorkville early in 2025.

The Yorkville City Council approved a special use permit for the development on Oct. 24, setting the stage for construction to start in May of 2024.

QuikTrip project manager Ali Bukhres, a Yorkville resident, said the convenience store building will cover 5,312 square feet on the 5.5-acre property, fronted by 16 gasoline fueling positions and three diesel bays.

The convenience chain has more than 1,000 stores, mostly across southern and western states, but has been opening outlets in Downstate Illinois and is now undertaking a major expansion into the Chicago area.

Stores recently opened in suburban Lansing and Bellwood with another expected to open soon in Addison. Another is now operating in Peru.

Retail chain Graham’s Marketplace, which operates a BP gas station and convenience store at the northeast corner of routes 47 and 34 in Yorkville had originally been expected to open another store at the location where the QuikTrip will be developed.

Bukhres said QuikTrip is in the process of buying the property.

QuikTrip will offer the full range of convenience store goods, Bukhres said, including “grab-and-go” items and made-fresh-to-order food services.

Yorkville Community Development Director Krysti Barksdale-Noble said the property consists of two adjacent parcels.

The smaller parcel, covering slightly more than an acre, may be developed in the future for a car wash, Barksdale-Noble said.

Required on-site storm water detention for the development will be located underground, beneath the parking area, she said.

There will be full access to the property from Route 47 and from the east end of the property on Route 71, Bukhres said, and a right-in-only drive on Route 71 at the development’s west end.