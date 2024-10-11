One year later, no plans submitted to redevelop Esporta Fitness in Oswego

Esporta Fitness Center, which had been located at 201 Ogden Falls Road along Route 34 in Oswego, closed its doors at 2 p.m. Oct. 16. (Eric Schelkopf)

Almost a year after Esports Fitness closed, no plans have been submitted yet to redevelop the building that previously housed it in Oswego.

Esporta Fitness, which had been located at 201 Ogden Falls Road along Route 34, closed its doors Oct. 16, 2023. LA Fitness operates Esporta fitness centers.

“It is a rather large vacancy, so it’s uniquely set up,” Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty said in updating Oswego Economic Development commissioners on Oct. 9 about the status of the project. “We’ve talked with a couple of different fitness users and we’ve talked with entertainment users and there does seem to be some interest. It’s just finding the right user for that space because it’s not easily divisible. So we’re looking more at one user for the entire building.”

The 45,000 square-foot building, which sits on 4.88 acres, was built in 2008. Following the closure of Esporta Fitness, other fitness centers have opened in Oswego.

In April, VASA Fitness opened in the long-vacant former Dominick’s building in the Oswego Commons shopping center on Route 34 in Oswego. The space at 3010 Route 34 had been empty since the grocery store closed in 2013.

“We want to provide an atmosphere where everybody feels welcome, included and that they can find something to help them reach their fitness goals and something that they can enjoy,” said Layne Nordquist, regional director for VASA Fitness. “As you look around the gym, there is something for everybody, whether it’s Olympic lifting for those who are really trying to increase their strength or somebody who just wants to show up and get a great workout led by a certified coach. We really have something to meet everybody where they are at on their fitness journey.”

They have been seeing people returning to the gym. Like other businesses, fitness centers took a hit during the pandemic.

“Last we checked, memberships, industry-wise, are stronger than they were pre-COVID,” Grimsley said. “And there’s even more of an importance placed on mental health as it relates to physical fitness. So people are using the gym as a way to not only make themselves physically healthier, but mentally healthier as well.”

In addition to the opening of VASA Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness opened in the space at 1540 Douglas Road formerly occupied by Men’s Wearhouse in the Gerry Centennial Plaza.