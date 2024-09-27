Oswego school officials, board members speak out against recent threats aimed at schools

In light of the recent wave of threats aimed at schools across the area, Oswego School District 308 officials say they are committed to keeping both students and staff safe.

“It’s not funny to joke about school violence,” SD308 School Superintendent Andalib Khelghati said during the Sept. 23 Oswego School Board meeting. “And it’s not OK to spread rumors, photos, videos or content that suggests such violence in any way. The safety of our students and our staff is always our highest priority and we will take such matters very seriously.”

He added that this type of behavior is “very disruptive, frightening and costly, both in time and resources.”

Khelghati made the comments after a 16-year-old Oswego East High School student on Sept. 20 was charged with disorderly conduct after he allegedly made threats that he was going to shoot other students.

About 9:50 a.m., Oswego police were notified by school staff that a student had made threats to shoot other students at the school, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department. The school is located at 1525 Harvey Road in Oswego.

Following the alleged threats, the juvenile was detained by the Oswego police school resource officer. Police immediately began an investigation and corroborated the threats, but determined there were no weapons involved, according to the release.

The student was taken into custody and a felony charge of disorderly conduct was approved by the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office. Jeremy Bell, the district’s assistant superintendent of student services, said in a message to parents and guardians that the incident is unrelated to recent social media posts that have been circulating in the area.

“These posts were investigated and found not to be credible,” Bell said.

The student was arrested for using threatening language and imagery both online and on campus, he said. Bell called the student’s behavior “unacceptable.”

Oswego School Board member Jennifer Johnson also said the school district must remain strong in the face of these threats.

“On the sidelines of my son’s football game yesterday, I had families tell me that their children are facing anxiety and worry about going to school,” Johnson said. “These recent events in our district highlight the vulnerabilities of our students, our educators and our families. The fear of violence overshadows the joy of learning and we know our students must feel safe and supported in their educational environments to explore, create and grow.”

But Johnson said the district can and will address threats and school violence “together, with everyone doing their part.”

“We will not tolerate anyone who wants to breach the emotional, physical or psychological safety of our staff and students,” she said. “As we move forward, let’s remember that the strength of our community lies in our unity. By standing together, we create an environment where every student feels secure. We will turn our fears into proactive measures and show everyone that you cannot mess with Oswego. Together, we will be safe and we will ensure that our schools remain places of learning, growth and joy.”