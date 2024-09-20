Student charged after allegedly threatening to shoot other students at Oswego East

A 16-year-old Oswego East High School student was charged Friday with disorderly conduct after he allegedly made threats that he was going to shoot other students.

About 9:50 a.m., Oswego police were notified by school staff that a student had made threats to shoot other students at the school, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department. The school is located at 1525 Harvey Road in Oswego.

Following the alleged threats, the juvenile was detained by the Oswego police school resource officer. Police immediately began an investigation and corroborated the threats, but determined there were no weapons involved, according to the release.

The student was taken into custody and a felony charge of disorderly conduct was approved by the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to the release.

The teen was transported to the Oswego Police Department where he was processed and transported to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center to await a hearing.

“The Oswego Police Department would like to thank the students who reported it and came forward to say something,” according to the release. “Oswego Police take all reports of student safety seriously and are dedicated to ensuring they are handled swiftly and appropriately. Oswego Police conducted a thorough investigation and believe there is no current threat of danger to students, staff or the school.”