Flying this summer? Kendall County Health Dept. offers these safety tips

A flight departure board at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago in this file photo. (AP photo)

Traveling to foreign destinations can present health concerns, and the need for immunizations. It also presents the need to be mindful of local safety considerations and travel developments, depending on the country.

The Kendall County Health Department offers these tips for safe and pleasant travel experiences:

- Getting the shots required for all countries you and your family plan to visit during your trip

- Making sure you and your family are up-to-date on all routine U.S. vaccines

- Staying informed about travel notices and alerts and how they can affect your family’s travel plans

- Vaccinate at least four to six weeks before you travel.

- If it is a spur of the moment situation, certain vaccines can still give you partial protection after just one dose. (Yellow fever is difficult to find and must be given at least 10 days before departure).

For more information on vaccines and travel, visit kendallhealth.org and check out the department’s Travel Clinic Vaccine site.

Pre-travel counseling and appropriate vaccine information are available by completing a short questionnaire.