‘Lost Oswego’ presentation focuses on community landmarks lost to history

The fate of the Judson House will be one of the subjects of “Lost Oswego,” a presentation on disappearing community landmarks starting at noon Saturday, May 4, at the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego. (Provided by Oswegoland Park District)

Oswego’s Little White School Museum and the Oswegoland Heritage Association will kick off their observance of National Historic Preservation Month at noon Saturday, May 4, with “Lost Oswego,” a chronicle of the loss of some of the community’s landmarks during the last century and a half.

During “Lost Oswego,” museum director Roger Matile will offer a survey of Oswego’s lost bricks-and-mortar heritage, from architecturally significant homes to schools, churches, to other landmarks the community’s lost over the years, both accidentally and due to development as far back as the 19th Century, according to a news release.

Admission for “Lost Oswego” is $5, either by reservation or at the door the day of the program. To preregister, call the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010 or visit the museum reservation and registration page at bit.ly/LWSMPrograms.

The museum is located at 72 Polk St., just two blocks from Oswego’s historic downtown business district.

For more information, call 630-554-2999, email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, or visit their website, littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.