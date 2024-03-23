Yorkville to host Camp Invention, national summer enrichment program

Two children experience the HydroDrop activity at Camp Invention. Camp Invention will come to Yorkville the week of July 8 to July 12. (Photo provided by Camp Invention®)

Camp Invention®, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to Yorkville area the week of July 8-12.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame® in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems, according to a press release.

Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness and encourages entrepreneurship.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by the National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductees. This year’s Illuminate program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness though hands-on activities including:

Let’s Glow: Creativity radiates as campers uncover the science of light through illuminating inventions and glowing animals.

Prototyping Studio: Children star as contestants on a game show where they mold, shape and transform their ideas into amazing inventions.

In the Game: As campers create their own light-up game board, they team up to tackle athletics, design, business and invention.

Operation: HydroDrop: Children embark on a global operation to help solve water challenges around the world.

“Camp Invention opened up a whole new creative world for my daughter,” said the parent of a 2023 Camp Invention camper in a press release. “Now she looks around for things she can use to build new things, and she uses a creative thought process to figure out how to build it! She’s already looking forward to Camp Invention in 2024.”

All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by qualified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 122,000 students every year and partners with more than 2,500 schools and districts across the nation. For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.