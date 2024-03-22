Sandwich’s Brooklyn Marks throws 16-strikeout shutout: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

SOFTBALL

Sandwich 8, Somonauk 0

Brooklyn Marks struck out 16 and Kayden Corneils and Alexis Sinetos went 3 for 4 at the plate for Sandwich (2-0). Johanna Freemon went 2 for 4.

Newark 16, Newman Central Catholic 1

Dani Peshia had three hits with a homer, double and four RBIs, and Newark rode a 10-run fourth inning past Newman. Ryan Williams added a two-run double and Kodi Rizzo an RBI single in the big inning.

BASEBALL

Reed-Custer 5, Plano 3

Reed-Custer scored three runs in the top of the first inning and led the rest of the way at Plano. Jason Phillips had two hits and an RBI and Jake Decker a double and two RBIs for Plano (3-2).

Sandwich 14, Somonauk 1

Sandwich scored seven runs in the first inning and six in the second, and went on to the five-inning win. Dino Barbanente went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Jeffrey Ashley had four RBIs for Sandwich.

BOYS TENNIS

Yorkville 4, Kaneland 1

After a run at the state tournament in doubles last year, sophomore Grady Phillips won his first singles match 6-0 6-1 over Noah Pawluk. In third doubles, junior Adam Dobson and senior Liam O’Connor won 6-2 7-5 in Dobson’s first competitive match.

Yorkville JV 5, Kaneland 0