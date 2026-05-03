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Sauk Valley

Resthave Care and Rehabilitation receives donations of bird baths, workout equipment

Pinky VanDyke enjoying a workout on the new NuStep at Resthave Care and Rehabilitation in Morrison.

Pinky VanDyke enjoys a workout on the new NuStep at Resthave Care and Rehabilitation in Morrison. (Photo provided by Resthave Care and Rehabilitation)

By Shaw Local News Network

Resthave Care and Rehabilitation in Morrison has recently received several generous donations.

The family of Dorothy Rosenow donated two bird baths in her memory, adding charm and serenity to the facility’s outdoor spaces.

In addition, an anonymous donor contributed funds that allowed the center to purchase new equipment for its assisted living exercise room, including a NuStep and a treadmill.

These additions were on the residents’ wish list and will help support the health, mobility, and well‑being of the residents.

MorrisonWhiteside CountyHealthSauk Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

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