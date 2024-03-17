Plano girls track wins Reed-Custer Invitational: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Plano

Plano won the 10-team Reed-Custer Comet Invitational. Plano’s Alex Lemke, Neela Hall, Allison Goodyear and Laila Bonila won the 4x800 relay, and the team of Kaylee Klatt, Mia Salsbery, Elo Montesinos and Stevie Young took second in the 4x200 relay.

Alexa Sobieszczyk and Montesinos took first and second in the 60-meter dash, Klatt was second in the 60 hurdles and 200 and Luniah Gilford won the 4000. Ash Armstrong was third in the 3,200 and Sobieszczyk third in the high jump. Montesinos was second and Young third in the triple jump.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Plano

The Reapers finished second at the Reed Custer Comet Classic Invitational with 118.5 team points. James Brooks and Christopher Schweitzer finished first and second, respectively, in the pole vault, Christ Keleba was second in the high jump, Johnny Espino and Waleed Johnson finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 60-meter dash, Tristan Meszaros was third in the 200 and Carson Rubio was third in the 3,200.

Plano won two relays, Espino, Johnson, Jordan Barber, and Meszaros the 4x200 relay and Jacob Bustos, Dylan Saunders, Keleba, and Tim Young the 4x400 relay.

SOFTBALL

Oswego East 12, Bolingbrook 4, sweeps doublehader

The Wolves came from behind in the first game for a 12-4 win, as Mary Kate Quaid went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Elizabeth Bigus went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. In the second game, Allie Gatz made our varsity debut with a win in the circle, allowing only two earned runs while striking out eight. Avery Robertson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Ryenne Sinta had a bases-clearing three-run double and Kyle Mannis went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Yorkville 11, Burlington Central 3

Ellie Fox struck out six in the circle and Regan Bishop led the Foxes (2-0) at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles. Mackenzie Sweeney went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Fox went 2-for-3 at the plate and Jensen Krantz homered and drove in three runs.

St. Bede 9, Newark 7

Kate Bromeland had a two-run homer for Newark.

BASEBALL

Aurora Christian 12, Plano 2

Josh Stellwagen, Jason Phillips and Kaden Aguirre had hits for Plano (2-1).

Lincoln-Way East 15, Yorkville 1

The host Griffins scored five runs in the first inning and seven in the third to beat the Foxes (2-1). Sebastian Westphal doubled and scored Yorkville’s lone run.

Yorkville Christian 6-14, Elmwood Park 0-0

Nolan Hooper got the win in the first game with seven strikeouts. Danny Paige got the win in the second game with 11 strikeouts, and Brody Davis had three hits.