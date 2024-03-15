Two Partners Cafe in Plano partners with Meals on Wheels for older adult specials

Two Partners will be offering older adults a special deal on about 20 meals adapted to meet federal nutritional requirements.

Two Partners Cafe Family Restaurant has partnered with the Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois and the Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association (CNNSSA) on a menu for those age 60 or above and their spouses.

Two Partners will be offering older adults a special deal on about 20 customer-favorite meals adapted to meet federal nutritional requirements.

Two Partners Cafe Family Restaurant is located at 212 Mitchell Drive in Plano.

Meals on Wheels is a donation-based nonprofit. The only requirement for this program is that clients must be age 60 or above. Spouses of qualified clients are also eligible for the program. Menus through this program have been reviewed and approved by a licensed dietitian with AgeGuide, the state area agency on aging. Each meal meets U.S. nutritional requirements for older adults.

Those interested will need to be registered and will receive a pre-loaded card to be scanned at eligible restaurants.

Clients can also use their pre-loaded cards with other restaurants in this program, such as Planet Pizza, 216 Mitchell Drive, Plano; Dakotas Bar and Grille, 227 Heustis St., Yorkville; and Maria’s Ristorante and Pizzeria and Weits Cafe in Morris. A separate program is also available with “R” Place Eatery in Morris and the Whistle Stop Cafe in Diamond to offer meal coupons to our clients.

The CNNSSA provides home-delivered meals five days a week, weekend meals, shelf-stable meals twice a year and meals at local restaurants through special partnerships. The only requirement for participation is being age 60 or above, or a spouse of a participant age 60 or above.

For more information or to sign up, call the Meals on Wheels and CNNSSA office at 630-553-2316, visit the Beecher Center located at 908 Game Farm Road in Yorkville, or go online at cnnssa.org/.