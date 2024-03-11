Healing Illinois awards Girls Scouts with $25,000 grant for diversity program

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois (GSNI) received a $25,000 grant from Healing Illinois on Feb. 5, 2024. The grant will be used to promote racial healing activities and build bridges between and among diverse populations within communities GSNI serves.

Healing Illinois is a racial healing initiative part of the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Field Foundation of Illinois.

GSNI serves 16 counties including parts or all of Boone, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties

More information on GSNI can be found at www.girlscoutsni.org and their number is 844-GSNI-4-ME (844-476-4463).