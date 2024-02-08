February 08, 2024
Oswego, Oswego East High School artists earn 2024 Scholastic Art & Writing awards

By Shaw Local News Network
Oswego School District 308 Administration Office, Route 71, Oswego (Shaw Local News Network)

Students from both Oswego East High School and Oswego High School recently earned awards at this year’s Regional Scholastic Art Competition. Winners having achieved a Gold Key classification at the Regional level will now be included in the National Scholastic Adjudication in New York later this year.

Oswego East High School

Gold Key winners: Sophia Baczak, “Innocence,” ceramics and glass; Kate Weiss, “Snooze,” drawing and illustration.

Silver Key winners: Aditi Buyyanapragada, “Firm,” digital art; Sophia Baczak, “Exploration,” sculpture; Kate Weiss, “Tick Tock,” drawing and illustration; Alexandra Carranza, “Tone Reflect,” digital art; Kylee Green, “Objective: Survive,” digital art.

Honorable Mentions: Madelyn Miskiewicz, “Bloodline,” drawing and illustration; Alexandra Carranza, “Burger Love,” drawing and illustration; Alexandra Carranza, “Pancake de Fresa,” drawing and illustration; Camden Schulte, “Focus,” photography; Sam Schulte, “Nautical,” mixed media.

Oswego High School

Gold Key winners: Jenna Allen, “Untitled,” ceramics and glass; Jay Dove, “Azi,” digital art; Jay Dove,” Not Quite a Monster Can,” sculpture; Shyann Beasley, “Bond,” painting; Shyann Beasley, “The Looking Glass,” painting

Silver Key winners: Aniyah Hoy, “Small Colored Pencil Drawing,” drawing and illustration; Jay Dove, “I’m Not Perfect,” painting; Marah Pierce, “Forest,” painting; Marah Pierce, “Happy Birthday,” painting; Emma Trottier, “Untitled,” photography; Amanda Lauck, “Playing in the Spotlight,” photography; Shyann Beasley, “Hope For A Brighter Future,” painting.

Honorable Mentions: Liana Melton, “Treasure Chest,” drawing and illustration; Jay Dove, “Understimulation,” painting; Jay Dove, “Body Dysmorphia,” painting; Jay Dove, “Short Temper,” painting; Jay Dove, “But You Don’t Look Tired,” drawing and illustration; Jay Dove, “Mortality,” portfolio category; Jenna Allen, “Untitled,” ceramics and glass; Jenna Allen, “Untitled,” ceramics and glass; Marah Pierce, “Still life,” drawing and illustration; Joelynn Portillo, “The Wrong Side Up,” drawing and illustration; Joelynn Portillo, “The Selcouth of Life, drawing and illustration; Olivia Pastore, “My Father’s Father,” drawing and illustration; Alanna Kozbiel, “Violence for Violence is the Rule of Beasts,” drawing and illustration; Alanna Kozbiel, “My Little Brother,” drawing and illustration; Alanna Kozbiel, “True Reflection,” painting; Alanna Kozbiel, “It’s What’s on the Inside That Counts!,” mixed media; Alanna Kozbiel, “Connected,” drawing and illustration; Quinn Wille, “I Still Need You…,” mixed media; Dune Stearman, “Final Leap,” mixed media; Amanda Lauck, “Checkmate,” photography; Amanda Lauck, “Love Letter,” photography.

The Scholastic Art & Writing awards give students in grades 7-12 (ages 13 and up) opportunities for recognition, exhibition, publication and scholarships. This is the nation’s longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teens.

For more information, visit artandwriting.org/awards/.