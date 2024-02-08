Oswego, Oswego East High School artists earn 2024 Scholastic Art & Writing awards

Students from both Oswego East High School and Oswego High School recently earned awards at this year’s Regional Scholastic Art Competition. Winners having achieved a Gold Key classification at the Regional level will now be included in the National Scholastic Adjudication in New York later this year.

Oswego East High School

Gold Key winners: Sophia Baczak, “Innocence,” ceramics and glass; Kate Weiss, “Snooze,” drawing and illustration.

Silver Key winners: Aditi Buyyanapragada, “Firm,” digital art; Sophia Baczak, “Exploration,” sculpture; Kate Weiss, “Tick Tock,” drawing and illustration; Alexandra Carranza, “Tone Reflect,” digital art; Kylee Green, “Objective: Survive,” digital art.

Honorable Mentions: Madelyn Miskiewicz, “Bloodline,” drawing and illustration; Alexandra Carranza, “Burger Love,” drawing and illustration; Alexandra Carranza, “Pancake de Fresa,” drawing and illustration; Camden Schulte, “Focus,” photography; Sam Schulte, “Nautical,” mixed media.

Oswego High School

Gold Key winners: Jenna Allen, “Untitled,” ceramics and glass; Jay Dove, “Azi,” digital art; Jay Dove,” Not Quite a Monster Can,” sculpture; Shyann Beasley, “Bond,” painting; Shyann Beasley, “The Looking Glass,” painting

Silver Key winners: Aniyah Hoy, “Small Colored Pencil Drawing,” drawing and illustration; Jay Dove, “I’m Not Perfect,” painting; Marah Pierce, “Forest,” painting; Marah Pierce, “Happy Birthday,” painting; Emma Trottier, “Untitled,” photography; Amanda Lauck, “Playing in the Spotlight,” photography; Shyann Beasley, “Hope For A Brighter Future,” painting.

Honorable Mentions: Liana Melton, “Treasure Chest,” drawing and illustration; Jay Dove, “Understimulation,” painting; Jay Dove, “Body Dysmorphia,” painting; Jay Dove, “Short Temper,” painting; Jay Dove, “But You Don’t Look Tired,” drawing and illustration; Jay Dove, “Mortality,” portfolio category; Jenna Allen, “Untitled,” ceramics and glass; Jenna Allen, “Untitled,” ceramics and glass; Marah Pierce, “Still life,” drawing and illustration; Joelynn Portillo, “The Wrong Side Up,” drawing and illustration; Joelynn Portillo, “The Selcouth of Life, drawing and illustration; Olivia Pastore, “My Father’s Father,” drawing and illustration; Alanna Kozbiel, “Violence for Violence is the Rule of Beasts,” drawing and illustration; Alanna Kozbiel, “My Little Brother,” drawing and illustration; Alanna Kozbiel, “True Reflection,” painting; Alanna Kozbiel, “It’s What’s on the Inside That Counts!,” mixed media; Alanna Kozbiel, “Connected,” drawing and illustration; Quinn Wille, “I Still Need You…,” mixed media; Dune Stearman, “Final Leap,” mixed media; Amanda Lauck, “Checkmate,” photography; Amanda Lauck, “Love Letter,” photography.

The Scholastic Art & Writing awards give students in grades 7-12 (ages 13 and up) opportunities for recognition, exhibition, publication and scholarships. This is the nation’s longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teens.

For more information, visit artandwriting.org/awards/.