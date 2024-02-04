Kendall County 4-H planning several winter workshops

Explore communication through computer coding, public speaking or theatre arts this winter with short-term experiences with 4-H. These interactive lessons allow kids and teens to learn a new skill or encourage their interests, without a big commitment.

February youth opportunities, hosted by University of Illinois Extension, include:

Spotlight on Public Speaking Workshop: 1:30 to 3 p.m., Feb. 19, DuPage County Extension office, 1100 E. Warrenville Road, Suite 170, Naperville. This in-person workshop for ages 10-18 will encourage comfort and skill building in public speaking.

Introduction to Python Coding: 7 to 8 p.m., Mondays, Feb. 19-March 18, online. Designed for ages 12 to 18, this five-session online program will introduce the basics of Python computer programming.

In the Spotlight Theatre Arts Club: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., beginning Feb. 29. This six-session club, designed for ages 8-12, meets after-school in Yorkville. Each month, we will focus on a different topic, including ice breakers, tongue twisters, and theatrical fun; becoming a character; Reader’s Theater; using our voice and emotions; scene work; and improvisation.

Youth do not need to be current 4-H members to participate. Registration is required and space may be limited. Get the details about each workshop at go.illinois.edu/info4Hdkk.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact the program coordinator, email uie-dkk@illinois.edu, or call 630-553-5823. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.