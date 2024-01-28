St. Anne’s Knights of Columbus announces essay contest winner

The Knights of Columbus St. Anne Council 16720 sponsored an essay contest for local students in grades eight through 12. Students attending public, private or parochial schools were eligible to participate. The theme for the essays was “How can the Church evangelize in the digital age?”

Anne Marie Wolski was the local council winner. She was presented with a certificate and cash award at the local council meeting on Dec. 7. Her essay was submitted to the Illinois State K of C competition.

St. Anne Council in Oswego is one of the 16,000 Knights of Columbus councils that make up the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization. More information about the council can be found at its website kofc16720.stanneparish.org.