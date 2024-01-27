Open Roads ABATE members attend State Seminar

Open Roads ABATE Chapter members Sam and Sharyl Mataya, Bill and Sally Kolb, Cliff and Linda Oleson, Patti and Kevin Smith are pictured with the Open Roads Banner supporting State Seminar for eight consecutive years. (photo provided by Open Roads ABATE)

Eight Open Roads ABATE of IL Inc. Chapter members attended the 2024 State Seminar held in Springfield on Jan. 19 and 20 with ABATE of Illinois, Inc. members from around the state. The group attended several training sessions regarding chapter camaraderie, talking to representatives, officer responsibilities, legislative updates, safety and ed, legal services and membership.

Open Roads ABATE Chapter was recognized for perfect attendance at board of director meetings in 2023, donations for Safety and Ed program, memorial fund, public relations, legislative and State PAC.

Members who attended this year’s State Seminar included Sally and Bill Kolb, Patti and Kevin Smith, Sam and Sharyl Mataya and Cliff and Linda Oleson.