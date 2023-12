Members from American Legion Riders Post #181 from Sandwich and Open Roads ABATE present gift cards to residents at Deer Run Apartments in Plano. Pictured are Mike Rennels, Plano Rockin’ Christmas president; Bob Lawrence, Cliff Oleson, Sandy Lawrence, Adam Arnett, Bill Kolb, Kevin Smith, Sally Kolb, Bob Mauer, Patti Smith and Cherie Mauer. (photo provided by Open Roads ABATE)

Members from the American Legion Riders Post 181 from Sandwich and Open Roads ABATE supported Plano’s Rockin’ Christmas by distributing gift cards to residents at Deer Run Apartments and Countryside Villages in Plano on Saturday, Dec. 9.