Pastor Stevan Saunders presents an ESV Children’s Bible to a third grader on Nov. 5, 2023. (photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

Pastor Stevan Saunders from the Plano Methodist Church presented Bibles to third grade children during the worship services on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

Bibles are presented to third graders each year as the children continue their faith journey through their Bibles.