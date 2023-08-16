Kendall coroner identifies Morris man killed in industrial accident Tuesday

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in an industrial accident Tuesday morning at the Illinois Department of Transportation Facility in unincorporated Kendall County.

Timothy F. Harms, 43, of the 1000-block of Spruce Street, Morris, was found unresponsive after becoming pinned between two large pieces of equipment. Harms was an employee of the facility.

Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said life-saving measures, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, were attempted by the staff at the facility before deputies arrived, but Harms was pronounced dead at the scene.

The IDOT facility is located in the 8000 block of Route 47 in Kendall Township, just outside the city of Yorkville’s southern corporate limits.

The Kendall County Coroner and Kendall County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate this accident, and an autopsy is scheduled to be performed Thursday.