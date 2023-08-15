Illinois Department of Transportation employee killed in accident at Yorkville facility

A man was killed in a workplace accident at the Illinois Department of Transportation District 3 facility in Yorkville on Aug. 15.

Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 10:35 a.m. to the facility for a report of an industrial incident involving an employee at the facility who was pinned between two large pieces of equipment.

Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said life-saving measures, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, were attempted by the staff at the facility before deputies arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The IDOT facility is located in the 8000 block of Route 47 in Kendall Township, just outside the city of Yorkville’s southern corporate limits.

Sheriff’s detectives are conducting an investigation into the death, Richardson said. No foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing.

Further information on the identity of the man is being withheld pending notification to the next-of-kin, Richardson said.