Oswego High School teacher earns Golden Kite Award for first novel, ‘The Civil War of Amos Abernathy’

Oswego High School English teacher and OHS alumni Michael Leali earned the 2023 Golden Kite Award for his first novel entitled, “The Civil War of Amos Abernathy.”

The book was Leali’s debut novel and was published in June 2022. Since being published, Leali’s book has earned many national accolades, with the 2023 Golden Kite award being the first major award.

The Golden Kite Award was instituted in 1973 and is the only children’s literary award judged by a jury of peers. Leali’s novel was one of more than a thousand books entered to be reviewed. The Golden Kite Award recognizes excellence in children’s literature in seven categories: Young Reader and Middle Grade Fiction, Young Adult Fiction, Nonfiction Text for Younger Readers, Nonfiction Text for Older Readers, Picture Book Text, Picture Book Illustration and Illustration for Older Readers.

Leali’s his second book, “Matteo,” is scheduled to be released on May 23.