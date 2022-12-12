Waubonsee Community College announces new president

The Waubonsee Community College Board of Trustees has selected Brian Knetl to serve as the college’s fifth president. The board will take official action to appoint Knetl at its Dec. 14 meeting. The college’s current president, Christine J. Sobek, is retiring on Jan. 4, 2023, after more than 21 years in the role.

Knetl currently serves as provost and executive vice president of Academic and Student Affairs at Grand Rapids Community College. As such, he has responsibilities for strategic planning and guiding all aspects of teaching and learning in support of student success. In 2018-2019 he completed the Aspen Presidential Fellowship Program for Community College Excellence.

His experience in community college administration began as an assistant dean at Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Hills, after which he spent 10 years at Harper College in Palatine, where he served as interim provost, associate provost, dean of Liberal Arts and founding associate dean of the Center for Adjunct Faculty Engagement.

Before his transition into administration, Knetl was a full-time faculty member in the theater department at Saint Mary’s University in Winona, Minnesota.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in theatre from Saint Mary’s University, a master’s degree in theater from Texas State University, and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Loyola University-Chicago.

Waubonsee’s Presidential Search Committee included select representatives from all full-time employee groups, students, the community, and the Board of Trustees. After the search committee helped identify three finalists, the Board of Trustees conducted on-campus interviews, which included open forums designed to gather additional feedback from all employees, students, and alumni.